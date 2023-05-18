Eric André Gives Coy Response To Question About Emily Ratajkowski Split

Comedian Eric André is keeping it classy in comments about his apparently brief relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski.

During a Wednesday appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show, André sidestepped questions about their romance and why things ended.

“Did you fuck up that situation?” Stern asked.

“A gentleman never tells,” André responded, saying he needed to respect “privacy and boundaries.”

The comedian then laughed off a question on whether the fling with Ratajkowski had helped his dating game.

“I don’t know,” he said with a chuckle.

André and Ratajkowski had first been spotted together on an apparent date night in New York City in January.

The two sent social media into a frenzy the next month when the comedian shared a Valentine’s Day post that bared all.

He included a pair of photos that showed him lounging naked on a couch with a strategically placed heart emoji. Ratajkowski’s reflection could be seen in a mirror behind him as she took the photos with a phone.

But just days later, rumors emerged that their romance had already reached an end.