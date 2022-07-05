Eric 'Badlands' Booker Wins Nathan's Drinking Contest, Burps Loud And Proud

Eric “Badlands” Booker has never won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, but he definitely cut the mustard in the sister event, the Nathan’s lemonade chug, on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

In front of a cheering crowd in Coney Island, New York, Badlands guzzled a gallon of the stuff in well under 30 seconds to win the event for a second time.

And none of that “I’m going to Disney World” stuff for his post-triumph interview. Instead, Booker led with a glorious burp.

“Excuse the bad manners,” he added. “Sorry!”

Apology accepted, chugging king.

Eric "Badlands" Booker wins his second career Chug Contest title 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5jtjqzmges — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2022

Joey Chestnut grabbed most of the headlines Sunday for winning his 15th hot dog title and briefly choking a protester, reportedly an animal rights activist, who interrupted the event.

Joey Chestnut applies a chokehold on a protester who interrupted the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

But Booker has been making a name for himself in drinking competitions.