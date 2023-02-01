What's Hot

Desi Lydic Shows How Painfully Close Fox News Is To 'Bulls**t' She Made Up

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

14-Year-Old Cowboy Dies After Riding Bull For First Time In A Rodeo

Stephen Colbert Is Ready To Hurl Over This 1 Horrifying Image Of Trump

Drivers Ignore Roadblock Signs For Sinkhole And It Does Not End Well

This Is Real: Kimmel Stuffed Mike Lindell In A Claw Machine And Yes It Got Weird

Biden Is Asking Congress For A Junk Fee Crackdown

Omaha Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man In Target Store

Nikki Haley Set To Announce White House Bid, First GOP Challenger To Trump: Reports

'Incapable Of Feeling Shame': Anderson Cooper Drops Fiery George Santos Takedown

I Never Thought I'd Be A 40-Something Woman Freaking Out About A Doll But This One Is Different

'Dances With Wolves' Star Arrested For Alleged Sex Assaults On Indigenous Girls

PoliticsholocaustNewsmaxeric burlison

GOP House Member Eric Burlison Makes Unbelievable Holocaust Comparison

The freshman lawmaker is the latest conservative to swing and miss in trying to connect a recent event to the Nazi effort to exterminate Jews.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) just joined the ranks of conservatives making ridiculous comparisons to the Holocaust. (Watch the video below.)

In a floor speech on Tuesday, the freshman House member criticized DirecTV for dropping the far-right network Newsmax.

For the record, the TV provider said it ditched Newsmax because the station demanded a rate increase. DirecTV then replaced it with another right-wing network, “The First,” which has Bill O’Reilly as one of its stars.

But Burlison claimed to see something more sinister afoot. He accused DirecTV of trying to “silence conservative speech,” arguing that it dumped the One America News network and is now “going after Newsmax.” He suggested the situation is reminiscent of the early stages of Nazi Germany’s brutal mass murder of Jews, Polish people, Romani people, gay people, people with disabilities and countless others.

“You know, there’s a famous quote about what happened during the Holocaust, when individuals ― when the Nazis first came for some, and people said nothing, and then eventually they’ll come for you,” he said. “I say this not as a Republican or a Missourian, but as a concerned citizen for a country who has these rights that were here because of the blood that was shed by thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of patriots from the time of the American Revolution until today.”

Burlison can now count himself in some pretty clueless company when it comes to offering Holocaust comparisons, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), right-wing commentator Glenn Beck and GOP Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community