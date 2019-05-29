Magician Eric Chien Is Second To None On 'America's Got Talent'

A nervous Eric Chien revealed he was keenly aware of the magic standard set by last season’s “America’s Got Talent” champion Shin Lim. “That really puts the pressure on me,” Chien said before his audition on Tuesday’s “AGT” premiere. “I’m following in the footsteps of one of the best in the world.”

Judge Simon Cowell asked the contestant point-blank if he was better than Shin Lim. Chien didn’t answer. Instead he let an amazing performance do his talking for him.

Colors of cards changed before our eyes. Cards morphed into coins. Stuff vanished. Watch Chien bring down the house with his own brand of sorcery, er, sleight of hand, above.