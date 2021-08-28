“I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways,” May told The Independent.

He added: “Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps.”

Clapton’s complaint about unvaccinated fans being “discriminated” against at a concert is ironic, given his recently resurfaced racist comments. A visibly drunk Clapton asked from the stage during a 1972 concert for “foreigners” to raise their hands — then recommended they leave. He railed about “keeping Britain white” and said that he “used to be into dope,” but was then “into racism.”

He has since apologized for the comments.

Clapton is scheduled to perform next month in Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Texas, the states with some of the highest runaway rates of COVID-19﻿ cases in the nation.