Eric Clapton Says He Won't Perform Where Vaccine Is Required, Gets Feedback

Veteran rocker Eric Clapton declared Wednesday he would not perform where proof of vaccination is required, defying U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s order on large indoor gatherings.

Britain, where the delta variant of COVID-19 is threatening pandemic recovery, eased coronavirus restrictions this week. But Johnson said nightclubs and concert venues must require verification of inoculation status.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own,” the “Tears in Heaven” singer wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Clapton is scheduled to perform a fall tour in the United States, including Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

The famous guitarist, 76, has riffed against lockdowns and vaccines previously. He did receive the AstraZeneca doses, but said he suffered “disastrous” weekslong side effects.

Many fans on Twitter did not applaud “Slowhand” for his vaccine stance. And more than a few reminded him of the racist and xenophobic remarks he has made in the past.

Funnily enough, I will not attend shows where Eric Clapton is required. https://t.co/k1O1J3drfV — Liz Buckley (@liz_buckley) July 21, 2021

When you see Eric Clapton trending, remember who he is. https://t.co/PmzmvUXgB4 — Jill B. #WearAMask 😷💉 #vaxxed #EndTheFilibuster (@jillbelasco) July 21, 2021

Yes, I'm worried about the Delta variant and rightly so, but I'll be honest I'm mostly getting vaccinated knowing that it will significantly reduce my risk of being exposed to an Eric Clapton concert. https://t.co/oC1psH9vyA — Hunter Felt (@HunterFelt) July 21, 2021

Eric Clapton has been an insufferable fuckwit for decades.



Now he’s just a boring old asshole who thinks his masturbatory grandstanding is important.



It isn’t. https://t.co/KQYWMalkzL — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 21, 2021

I am a big "Love the art but loathe the artist" guy, but Eric Clapton is testing my philosophy. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 22, 2021

Eric Clapton: “I won’t perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.”

Also Eric Clapton: pic.twitter.com/LgPjGTe8Fs — Tony Rossi (@toeknee_rawsee) July 21, 2021

it's like Eric Clapton got mad people forgot his racist past and was all "wait did you know there are other things that make me an asshole" — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 21, 2021

I'm sure Eric Clapton and all the Republicans claiming it’s their right not to prove they’re vaccinated in a pandemic—because of “liberty”—won't mind the people serving their food in restaurants deciding not to wash their hands after using the restroom—because of “freedom.” https://t.co/JaLNLr942V — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 21, 2021