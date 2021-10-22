Democrat Collects GOP Reward For Busting Voter Fraud... By A Republican

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) offered up a massive cash reward for evidence of voter fraud following Donald Trump’s loss almost a year ago, and this week paid out his first bounty ― to a progressive poll worker who caught a Republican trying to vote twice.

Eric Frank, who worked at a polling station in Chester County, Pennsylvania, during the 2020 election, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Thursday night it was “extremely ironic” he received the $25,000 payout, given Patrick’s apparent intention to support Trump’s claim the election was stolen from him.

“I never thought in a million years that I would get paid,” Frank told Maddow.

“I just think it’s extremely ironic that they were ― it’s my opinion that they were trying to see voter fraud from someone that was a Democrat,” he added. “And it turns out that, at least for me, for my case that I witnessed, it was a Republican voter. So in fact I think it kind of blew up in their face a little bit.”

Patrick, a staunch Trump supporter, repeatedly bolstered the former president’s lies after the election last year, and announced in November that he had set aside $1 million of campaign cash for tipsters who could turn in evidence of voter fraud.

He said anyone whose report resulted in a conviction would get a minimum of $25,000.

Frank reported 72-year-old registered Republican Ralph Thurman after seeing him vote twice on Election Day.

Thurman tried to vote once for himself and once for his son, who was a registered Democrat, according to the Dallas Morning News.

He pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania last month to repeat voting and has been barred from voting for four years.