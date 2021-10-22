Democrat Collects GOP Reward For Busting Voter Fraud... By A Republican

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) offered up a massive cash reward for evidence of voter fraud following Donald Trump’s loss almost a year ago, and this week paid out his first bounty ― to a progressive poll worker who caught a Republican trying to vote twice.
Eric Frank, who worked at a polling station in Chester County, Pennsylvania, during the 2020 election, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Thursday night it was “extremely ironic” he received the $25,000 payout, given Patrick’s apparent intention to support Trump’s claim the election was stolen from him.
“I never thought in a million years that I would get paid,” Frank told Maddow.
“I just think it’s extremely ironic that they were ― it’s my opinion that they were trying to see voter fraud from someone that was a Democrat,” he added. “And it turns out that, at least for me, for my case that I witnessed, it was a Republican voter. So in fact I think it kind of blew up in their face a little bit.”
Patrick, a staunch Trump supporter, repeatedly bolstered the former president’s lies after the election last year, and announced in November that he had set aside $1 million of campaign cash for tipsters who could turn in evidence of voter fraud.
He said anyone whose report resulted in a conviction would get a minimum of $25,000.
Frank reported 72-year-old registered Republican Ralph Thurman after seeing him vote twice on Election Day.
Thurman tried to vote once for himself and once for his son, who was a registered Democrat, according to the Dallas Morning News.
He pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania last month to repeat voting and has been barred from voting for four years.
Patrick’s first payout to a Pennsylvanian comes after persistent trolling from Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman last year yielded no results. Fetterman insisted he should be paid the bounty after three Trump supporters were charged in separate voter fraud incidents in his state.