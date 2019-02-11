COMEDY

Monty Python Legend Eric Idle Mocks Trump's Border Wall With An Idea From ‘Holy Grail’

Here's a border solution maybe everyone can live with.

Monty Python alum Eric Idle has a suggestion for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

As the president still struggles to get funding for his proposed barrier, the comedy legend offered a solution straight out of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” 

It’s one that looks nice. And it’s not too expensive. 

Idle tweeted: 

Idle, who recently published the autobiography (or, as he calls it, a “sortabiography”) Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, was, of course, referring to a scene involving an unusual demand from the Knights Who Say Ni:

Needless to say, Python fans quickly replied with their own references to the beloved film: 

