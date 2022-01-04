Rep. Eric Swalwell Issues Chilling Warning About 2022 Midterms

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) rang the alarm on the 2022 midterm elections on Monday’s episode of MSNBC’s “All In.”

“I’m worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be gone,” the California Democrat told anchor Chris Hayes.

The 2022 midterms are “not only the most important election, if we don’t get it right, it could be the last election,” he added.

Swalwell slammed the GOP for choosing “violence over voting.”

Republicans are “already putting as many barriers to the ballot box as possible” in multiple states while “on the other side of the finish line they are putting in place processes where they could reverse the outcome even if we crawl through glass, run through fire, to get to the ballot box,” he said.

“If they are able to win the House, the damage they could do to permanently make it difficult to vote and just alter the way we participate in a democratic process could be irreversible,” Swalwell added.

