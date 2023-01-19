Eric Swalwell Blames Top Republican For Inspiring Chilling Threats Against His Family

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) firmly pointed the finger of blame at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for inspiring the multiple chilling death threats that have been made against himself, his wife and his young children.

“People parrot what Kevin McCarthy is saying when they call and make the threat,” Swalwell told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Deadline: White House.”

McCarthy stripped Swalwell of his committee positions and has called the California Democrat a “security threat” due to his one-time link to a suspected Chinese spy. But Swalwell has never been implicated in any wrongdoing and the FBI even praised him for being “completely cooperative” with its investigation.

Swalwell had told and “publicly broadcast” to McCarthy that his rhetoric “leads to threats to me, my wife, our kids,” he said to Wallace.

“Recently someone said that they were going to rape and kill my children and they were using the language that Kevin McCarthy was using so there is a cost to this,” he added.

But McCarthy “doesn’t care” and instead just “wants to focus on, you know, carrying out the vengeance that he has promised in this corrupt bargain,” he claimed, alleging McCarthy “won’t even stop and talk to me when I have tried to talk to him.”

