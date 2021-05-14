Rep. Eric Swalwell Blew His Top When Marjorie Taylor Greene's Aide Told Him To Remove Mask

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) blew up at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s spokesperson Friday after the aide told him to remove his mask seconds after he stepped off the House floor, where masks are required.
Swalwell said later he regretted he hadn’t been even “more explicit” than he was when confronted by the underling mask “bully.”
Swalwell said on MSNBC: “I’ve just frankly had enough with these marauding goons in the Marjorie Taylor Greene crowd.” The best way to deal with “terrorizing” from Greene’s office is to “tell the bullies to back off,” he added, noting he utilized a “few choice words.” (Check out the video above.)
Greene’s spokesperson Nick Dyer told a reporter for The Hill that Swalwell told him: “You don’t tell me what to fucking do.”
Swalwell said in a tweet that “no one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit.”
The gloves appear to be off at the U.S. Capitol after Greene’s unhinged, ranting pursuit of colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) down a corridor on Wednesday as the Georgian accused the New York City lawmaker of supporting “terrorists.” Ocasio-Cortez said Friday that Greene is seriously “unwell” and “needs some help” from a “proper professional.”
Dyer hit a nerve with Swalwell after the aide brazenly breached Comportment 101 at the House: Staffers should be respectful of elected officials.
The mask issue was clearly also a flashpoint.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the fully vaccinated can go maskless even indoors in many situations, though the unvaccinated should continue to take precautions against contracting the coronavirus. Because the House is riddled with anti-vaxxers (like Greene and her staff), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is still requiring masks on the floor. The unmasked and unvaccinated are also at risk from those fully vaccinated, who could still be carrying — and transmitting — asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.
Critics on Twitter mocked Dyer, Greene and some other Republicans for making a big deal out of personal freedom not to wear a mask but insisting that no one should have the freedom to wear a mask, which is safer for everyone.