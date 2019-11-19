Did Someone Just Fart On Live TV? You Be The Judge Of MSNBC’s ‘Fartgate’

Twitter users are airing out their flatulation speculation after something that sounded a lot like a fart rocked the MSNBC airwaves on Monday night, causing #Fartgate to blast to the top of Twitter’s trending topics.
The alleged TV toot struck as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) spoke with host Chris Matthews.
Swalwell paused slightly at the precise moment of the sound:
But the congressman denied that he supplied it. Swalwell told Buzzfeed that not only was it not him, but he didn’t even hear it.
The show later blamed a coffee mug “scraping across the desk,” and tried to turn it into a sales pitch for the mug. Swalwell declared himself vindicated in Trumpian fashion:
Many aired their grievances with the mug story:
CNN’s S.E. Cupp blamed Matthews ― and jokingly offered an in-depth analysis of the fart footage as if it were the Zapruder film:
Other Twitter users shared their own #Fartgate theories as they made both Swalwell and Matthews the butt of their jokes: