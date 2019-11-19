Did Someone Just Fart On Live TV? You Be The Judge Of MSNBC’s ‘Fartgate’

Twitter users are airing out their flatulation speculation after something that sounded a lot like a fart rocked the MSNBC airwaves on Monday night, causing #Fartgate to blast to the top of Twitter’s trending topics.

The alleged TV toot struck as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) spoke with host Chris Matthews.

Swalwell paused slightly at the precise moment of the sound:

OMFG SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/StziH3Yh49 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 19, 2019

But the congressman denied that he supplied it. Swalwell told Buzzfeed that not only was it not him, but he didn’t even hear it.

The show later blamed a coffee mug “scraping across the desk,” and tried to turn it into a sales pitch for the mug. Swalwell declared himself vindicated in Trumpian fashion:

Many aired their grievances with the mug story:

Why are u selling the fart mug — Jessica Shortall 🧂 (@jessicashortall) November 19, 2019

Of all the sounds on Earth, it was the least like a mug on a desk — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 19, 2019

"It sounds like a fart when you drag it across a hard surface" isn't much of a selling point, frankly. — Chris Csernica (@chris_csernica) November 19, 2019

Don't gaslight your viewers — Richard Lorant (@richard_lorant) November 19, 2019

CNN’s S.E. Cupp blamed Matthews ― and jokingly offered an in-depth analysis of the fart footage as if it were the Zapruder film:

THREAD: I hate to let the air out of these #fartgate theories, but the inimitable laws of physics clearly point to Chris as the culprit. For one, Swalwell’s mic wouldn’t likely have picked it up in the noisy liveshot location... — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 19, 2019

Second, the fart conveniently manifests when it goes to a one-shot, where Chris is off camera to let it rip without anyone seeing... — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 19, 2019

Finally, it was likely acoustically amplified after bouncing off the back of Matthews’ chair... — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 19, 2019

Unless you’re telling me that thing bounced through the echoey Capitol building, into Swalwell’s lav mic, through control to the main audio, then that is one magic fart. There is also, of course, the possibility that there was a second farter. #fartgate #fin — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 19, 2019

Other Twitter users shared their own #Fartgate theories as they made both Swalwell and Matthews the butt of their jokes:

no it’s a fart don’t ruin this https://t.co/8KGdXohGwl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 19, 2019

I believe in Eric Swalwell. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) November 19, 2019

If any of my friends go on camera this week and don't do a loud fart, you will find yourselves my former friends #fartgate — Natasha Lennard (@natashalennard) November 19, 2019

It takes a big man to be the butt of everyone's #fartgate jokes. Just go with it until it runs out of gas. 🤣🤣🤣



Your humor is the wind beneath your cheeks, @RepSwalwell! — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 19, 2019

Honestly, we all needed something as ridiculous as #fartgate right about now. You know it’s true. — STEVE HUFF (@SteveHuff) November 19, 2019

I get that some of you think Chris Matthews was the farter, but do you really think he has the skill and control to not only drop it perfectly between Swalwell's words, but also choreograph it seamlessly with Swalwell's body movement? #fartgate pic.twitter.com/6qYw8r0fTf — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 19, 2019

All right, you guys.#Fartgate is trending. I love you all.

I feel like Twitter was made for this moment.

Chris Matthews definitely dealt it. Time to come clean and let Eric Swalwell off the hook, Chris. https://t.co/uwjIMwXzO7 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 19, 2019

I don't buy it. I've worked in broadcasting / sound production, and there's no possible way the fart would sound that way if Swalwell ripped it.



The ambient sound on his voice due to the large room he's in isn't on the fart at all. It would echo for at least a second.#fartgate https://t.co/DNjUfORsWC — #1 Fartgate Investigator (@theneedledrop) November 19, 2019

The fart sounds, close, muffled. The only way it would sound that way in the mix is if Eric's ass was closely mic'd during the interview.



The only place the sound could have come from was Chris' studio. Which, in that case, could have been a fart... — #1 Fartgate Investigator (@theneedledrop) November 19, 2019

It really would have to be an OLYMPIC fart. A real gold metal fart. The kinda fart you have to see a doctor or change your pants after.



Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk on #fartgate — #1 Fartgate Investigator (@theneedledrop) November 19, 2019

honestly #fartgate is the only thing i care about anymore — el-p (@therealelp) November 19, 2019

I’m on set and I will not be able to say my lines cuz I can’t stop watching and reading about #fartgate. Old school Twitter is out to play tonight 😆🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) November 19, 2019

There are two types of people in the world—



1. People who think farts are funny.



2. People who don’t think farts are funny.



It is pretty much all you need to know about a person. Which are you?



(I think they’re hilarious.)#fartgate — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 19, 2019