Rep. Eric Swalwell Pleads With Americans To 'Get Off' The Trump Train

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) pleaded with voters in a viral tweet Friday to finally get off the “Trump train” and avoid the “wreckage.”

Agents retrieved 20 boxes of documents Monday from Mar-a-Lago, with 11 sets of classified documents and some top secret information. Sources told The Washington Post in a report Thursday that some of the classified documents were believed to be related to nuclear weapons, which reportedly was a key reason for the urgent search.

The warrant indicated that Trump is under investigation for a possible violation of the Espionage Act.

“If you’ve been aboard the Trump Train the last 7 years, you’ve been given an unexpected stop,” Swalwell tweeted Friday. “Time to get off ... Trump stole Top Secret documents. He’s put a target on the backs of cops. This is getting ugly.”

