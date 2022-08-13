Rep. Eric Swalwell Pleads With Americans To 'Get Off' The Trump Train

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) pleaded with voters in a viral tweet Friday to finally get off the “Trump train” and avoid the “wreckage.”
Swalwell — who has been the target of vicious death threats over his opposition to Donald Trump and his supporters — issued the appeal after the dramatic revelations Friday in the unsealed warrant and property receipt used by the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago.
Agents retrieved 20 boxes of documents Monday from Mar-a-Lago, with 11 sets of classified documents and some top secret information. Sources told The Washington Post in a report Thursday that some of the classified documents were believed to be related to nuclear weapons, which reportedly was a key reason for the urgent search.
The warrant indicated that Trump is under investigation for a possible violation of the Espionage Act.
“If you’ve been aboard the Trump Train the last 7 years, you’ve been given an unexpected stop,” Swalwell tweeted Friday. “Time to get off ... Trump stole Top Secret documents. He’s put a target on the backs of cops. This is getting ugly.”
Some responding on Twitter goofed on crashing trains.
But others were far more somber. One Trump critic reminded Swalwell that everyone is already in the “wreckage.”