PoliticsDonald TrumpEric Swalwell

Eric Swalwell Goes Viral For Blistering Takedown Of GOP ‘Cult’ Of Trump

“Guys, I’m starting to think you’re in a cult,” the California Democrat told his colleagues during a congressional hearing.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

A clip of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) skewering his Republican colleagues over their devotion to former President Donald Trump went viral on Tuesday.

The lawmaker delivered the fiery monologue during a hearing before the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee to hear testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland. Republicans accuse Garland of weaponizing the Justice Department against Trump and going easy on President Joe Biden.

Trump was convicted by a New York jury last week in a state-level criminal case. Republicans have been railing against the guilty verdict, calling for it to be overturned. Trump also faces two federal indictments and another criminal case in Georgia.

“If you believe in states’ rights, except when a jury in that state convicts your nominee for president, you might be in a cult,” Swalwell told his colleagues.

“If you claim you ‘back the blue’ but want to defund the police when the police go to your nominee’s house to retrieve national security secrets, you might be in a cult,” he continued.

“If you’re supporting a guy whose felony convictions prevent him from getting a security clearance, you might be in a cult.”

He proceeded to list off more than two dozen countries where Trump may not be allowed to travel due to his criminal conviction, as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chair of the committee, repeatedly banged the gavel in an attempt to end the rant.

A clip of Swalwell’s takedown was viewed more than 1.5 million times. Watch below.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot