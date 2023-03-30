Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tore apart Republicans’ social media posts on Wednesday and called out Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chair of the House Judiciary Committee, for “looking the other way” when he showed a controversial post from former President Donald Trump.

Swalwell, during a Judiciary subcommittee hearing, criticized the House Judiciary GOP account overseen by Jordan and slammed him on several other matters, including the “weaponization of government” subcommittee and Jordan’s co-authored letter criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation of Trump.

Advertisement

He mocked Jordan’s response to Trump’s Truth Social post last week that referred to “potential death and destruction” if the former president is indicted in the New York investigation of payments made to an adult film star right before Trump’s 2016 election.

“Mr. Jordan said he would need his glasses. He was looking the other way,” said Swalwell in front of a poster with an enlarged screenshot of Trump’s post.

“I’m going to leave this up here in probably 200 font so Mr. Jordan doesn’t need his glasses to read it.”

Swalwell: Jordan was presented with this post that calls for death and destruction and Jordan said he would need his glasses. He was looking the other way. Jordan. Looking the other way… I’m going to leave this up here in 200 font so Jordan doesn’t need his glasses to read it pic.twitter.com/o6AohEDzaW — Acyn (@Acyn) March 29, 2023

Advertisement

The California Democrat later brought up the House Judiciary Committee account’s since-deleted “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” tweet, which stayed up until Ye praised Adolf Hitler during his antisemitic media tour in late 2022.

“Jewish community, they’re hurting, they say, ’Please don’t ... put this tweet up. It stays up,” Swalwell said.

He questioned Republican lawmakers over inviting a witness to a hearing last week who had tweeted “fuck cops,” then he highlighted “defund the FBI” merchandise advertised by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on social media.

“We went from ‘backing the blue’ to ‘backing the coup,’” Swalwell said.

You can watch more clips from Swalwell’s criticism of the GOP below.

Swalwell just dragging Republicans with their own tweets and posts pic.twitter.com/KOFjSOpudG — Acyn (@Acyn) March 29, 2023

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) at House Judiciary subcommittee hearing:



“Well, here we are. Another partners meeting of Insurrection LLC. That’s what this is. This is the newly formed largest law firm in Washington D.C. Only has one client … former President Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/CRKRCQs2qu — The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2023