Family, Friends Remember Eric Talley, Slain Colorado Police Officer: 'A Generous Man'

Police Officer Eric Talley, one of 10 people killed on Monday by a lone gunman’s assault on a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, was remembered as “a generous man who would do anything to help anyone.”

Talley, 51, was the first to respond to reports of gunfire at the King Soopers grocery store. His boss, Chief Maris Herold, described his actions as “heroic” during a Wednesday evening press conference.

Talley had been with the police department since 2010. He was a husband and father of seven, with the youngest age 7. Colleagues called him very well-liked and kind. He reportedly rescued a family of ducks in 2013 on the same road where he was fatally shot.

His father, Homer Talley, said in a statement that his son “took his job as a police officer very seriously” and that “he loved his kids and his family more than anything.”

“He joined the police force when he was 40 years old,” his father said. “He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator. He didn’t want to put his family through something like this and he believed in Jesus Christ.”