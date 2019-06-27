Eric Trump's Hot Takes On Democratic 2020 Debate Blow Up In His Face

Eric Trump tried his hand at political punditry during Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, but his childish takes did not go over well.
President Donald Trump’s son began by tweeting that he was “already bored.”
He later followed it up with these succinct posts:
Trump’s tweets inevitably caught the attention of folks on his father’s favorite social media platform, where he was promptly ridiculed:
