POLITICS

Eric Trump's Hot Takes On Democratic 2020 Debate Blow Up In His Face

President Donald Trump's son tweeted his thoughts on the Democratic presidential debate and was ridiculed online.

﻿Eric Trump tried his hand at political punditry during Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, but his childish takes did not go over well.

President Donald Trump’s son began by tweeting that he was “already bored.”

He later followed it up with these succinct posts:

Trump’s tweets inevitably caught the attention of folks on his father’s favorite social media platform, where he was promptly ridiculed:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Eric Trump
CONVERSATIONS