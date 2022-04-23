Politics
Eric Trump Tried To Troll The Demise Of CNN+ And It Did Not Go Well

Many critics noted the same thing to Donald Trump's son.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Eric Trump on Friday joined in with conservative celebrations of the fast demise of the CNN+ streaming service.

Former President Donald Trump’s son shared this mocking image of CNN personalities Jake Tapper, Chris Wallace, Brian Stelter and Anderson Cooper as ghosts by a headstone for the platform.

Fox News had shared the graphic following the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery was scrapping the nascent platform little more than a month after its launch.

Critics of the Trump scion pointed to his father’s reportedly beleaguered Truth Social app in response:

