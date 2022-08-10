Eric Trump's Accidental Confession About His Father Has Twitter Users Howling

Eric Trump may have revealed just a little too much about how the White House operated under his father.

One day after the FBI executed a search warrant on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the son of the former president claimed that President Joe Biden must have approved the action. His reasoning: That’s how it worked when Trump was in office.

Advertisement

Here’s the clip from Fox News:

Eric Trump: I know the white house as well anyone. I know the system. This did not happen without Joe Biden's explicit approval. pic.twitter.com/HXodvDe6Qo — Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2022

Most modern presidents have taken pains to distance themselves from Justice Department operations with political implications. In this case, the White House said Biden found out about the search warrant the same way as everyone else: from the news.

But as Twitter users were quick to point out, Eric Trump’s comments appeared to admit that wasn’t the case in the Trump White House:

This actually may be a confession that Donald Trump attempted to wield power over the Department of Justice in inappropriate ways. Eric is making things a whole lot worse for his family every time he opens his mouth. https://t.co/LkeW2p7nX0 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 9, 2022

Advertisement

I mean that might be how it worked in the trump White House but that’s not supposed to be how it works https://t.co/Eu44nfd1Gy — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 9, 2022

Failson inadvertently admitting that his dad ran a corrupt White House. https://t.co/WRmIHJMkOv — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) August 10, 2022

Eric doesn't understand that just because that's how it worked in the Trump White House doesn't mean that's how it usually works, or how it's supposed to work. https://t.co/SEVrw2DsWz — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) August 9, 2022

So unintentionally telling. Ya see, gumbo, that's how it worked in the White House when ya dad, Cheeto Jaba, gurgled and slothed and lounged his way thru the place. This is not, in fact, how it works in a normal White House https://t.co/6ncLWQWRao — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) August 10, 2022

Eric Trump just claimed that under Donald Trump‘s presidency, the Justice Department cleared search warrants with Trump himself. https://t.co/TJo8qA4oYo — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) August 10, 2022

Advertisement

Eric Trump, the least smart of the not-too-bright Trump children, claims he knows "the system" and the Mar-a-Lago raid "did not happen without Joe Biden's explicit approval."

This may be a reveal about the Trump White House, but Biden isn't a criminal.pic.twitter.com/tlN0974dJA — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) August 10, 2022

This is quite an admission. https://t.co/7GHIVXMjoj — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) August 9, 2022