Eric Trump Confused His Cliches And Became A Twitter Laughingstock

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Eric Trump this week proved he is a chip off the old block after he confused his cliches while attacking Democrats on Twitter.
“The chips are starting to crumble,” the son of President Donald Trump perplexingly tweeted on Tuesday:
Dozens of Twitter users keenly pointed out that there appears to be no such saying. Others slapped Trump with botched idioms of their own:
