‘Irresponsible’ Eric Trump Slammed For High-Fiving, Shaking Hands With Maskless Voters

Donald Trump's son ignored COVID-19 safety guidelines on the campaign trail in Michigan -- where coronavirus cases are again surging.

Eric Trump ignored coronavirus safety guidelines to high-five and shake hands with supporters of his father, President Donald Trump.

The president’s son ― campaigning in Michigan on behalf of his dad Tuesday ― did not wear a mask during the exchange. Nor did most of the supporters.

Michigan is experiencing a rapid uptick in new COVID-19 cases. More than 7,000 people in the state have now died from the coronavirus. It has sickened at least 149,000.

Check out the video here:

Eric Trump also tweeted a photo of himself standing shoulder to shoulder with other maskless supporters of his father in Livingston County:

And he posted this picture of supporters ― also not wearing masks ― in the crowd at an event in Lansing:

Critics slammed Eric Trump as “irresponsible” for flouting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advice that people should wear face masks, avoid close contact and socially distance.

They also reminded the president’s son that his father ― whose failed coronavirus leadership has included defying health guidelines ― caught the disease and was hospitalized for three days earlier this month.

The president’s oldest son, Donald Trump. Jr., has drawn similar criticism in recent weeks by attending campaign rallies now known for their trademark maskless crowds.

