Eric Trump Fumes Over A Pharmacy Chain In The Wake Of Dad's Indictment

The son of former President Donald Trump described New York City as "falling apart" before complaining about CVS shelving on Fox News.
Ben Blanchet

Just hours after news broke of Donald Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, his son Eric Trump questioned why New York officials have their “attention” on his father and not on where CVS displays pain relievers.

Eric Trump, who called the indictment “third world prosecutorial misconduct” in a tweet, suggested in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James have political motives in targeting his father.

He claimed that his family didn’t receive “so much as a speeding ticket” before his father’s presidency and name-dropped CVS during his claim that New York City was falling apart.

“I went into literally CVS the other day, and you can’t buy Tylenol because it’s locked behind these glass counters because there’s so much theft, there’s so much looting, there’s so much homelessness and crime,” he said.

“But their attention is going after Donald Trump.”

The claim from the former president’s son comes weeks after the New York Police Department reported a reduction in crime last month compared to February 2022.

He later argued that his father “deserves a pass” before Hannity then claimed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received a pass.

You can watch more clips from Eric Trump’s interview with Hannity below.

