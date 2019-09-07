Eric Trump In Hilarious Self-Own As He Mocks Washington Post Reporter For ... Doing His Job

Eric Trump had an embarrassing “gotcha” moment Friday after he gleefully preened about catching a Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalist who was just doing his job.
President Donald Trump’s second son had intercepted a message sent by reporter David Fahrenthold apparently seeking off-the-record information from a Trump Organization staffer.
“These are the tactics used by the Washington Post. Jeff Bezos — you should be very proud,” Trump tweeted disdainfully.
That’s pretty much the way information is often gathered, Eric, Twitter critics schooled him. Journalists try to get sources who can provide ... facts, they noted.
Farenthold himself explained his strategy for gathering news in a Washington Post tweet after Trump’s jab. “Thiis a kind of an email I send all the time,” said Farenthold, who covers the Trump Organization. “A lot of journalism is finding people who know something you want to know … [and] reaching out.”
Others were only too happy to set Trump straight.