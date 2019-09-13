Eric Trump's Not-So-Hot Take On The Democratic Debate Goes Awry

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, offered up some incisive commentary during Thursday’s Democratic debate.
Not really.
Trump simply tweeted that the candidates who are hoping to challenge his father in 2020 were “so uninspiring.”
He captioned his sole post on the proceedings with the hashtag #yawn.
Trump’s childish takes on the Democratic debate in June, below, saw him dragged on his father’s favorite social media platform.
And he faced a similar fate this time around:
