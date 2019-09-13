Eric Trump's Not-So-Hot Take On The Democratic Debate Goes Awry

Not really.

Trump simply tweeted that the candidates who are hoping to challenge his father in 2020 were “so uninspiring.”

He captioned his sole post on the proceedings with the hashtag #yawn.

These people are so uninspiring... #yawn — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 13, 2019

Trump’s childish takes on the Democratic debate in June, below, saw him dragged on his father’s favorite social media platform.

I’m already bored — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 27, 2019

What a mess — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 27, 2019

And he faced a similar fate this time around:

Family dinner? — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) September 13, 2019

Looking at your family photo again? — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) September 13, 2019

Cheer up Eric. It won't be long until you start getting an extra $1000 a month.#YangGang — Fuzzy Dave is YANG GANG (@ThePenceagram) September 13, 2019

In the dictionary, there's a picture of you next to the word "uninspiring." — Partially Guaranteed Chris Bernucca (@ChrisBernucca) September 13, 2019

Only someone who‘s had everything he’s gained in his life solely because of nepotism would find educated and ambitious people uninspiring. — Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) September 13, 2019

Oh, bless your heart. Investing in education, ensuring healthcare, protecting children from gun violence - I totally see how that is uninspiring. — Vicki Lovato (@vlov327) September 13, 2019

Because the conversation is going right over his head. The Trumps are not very smart people. https://t.co/8KUAskHPSI — Mary Mauro (@CitizenMauro) September 13, 2019

And what have you done lately? #yawn — Carissa Mattern (@BeMoreForBmore) September 13, 2019

You would know all about uninspiring Eric! 😂 — Embee13 (@Embee132) September 13, 2019

The white supremacists are not inspired. — Time2M🍑 (@dumbo_donald) September 13, 2019