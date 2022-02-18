Eric Trump Has Some Really Weird Ideas About His Dream Dinner Date

Eric Trump recently played the “dream dinner guest” game and ― like many people ― he picked Jesus Christ as his supper companion.
So far so good.
But unlike many people, he doesn’t want to chat about life’s big questions, telling the conservative website Daily Wire he wants to gripe about President Joe Biden instead. Trump said he’d ask Jesus:
“Did you envision this happening to the United States of America? Did you ever envision a person as incompetent as Joe Biden running the United States of America? How in the world did this happen?”
Trump also said he wants to know if the Biden presidency was a heavenly lesson intended to show the people the difference between GOP leadership and Democratic leadership.
“Sometimes I think about that,” he said in a clip posted online by Media Matters:
Twitter users were aghast: