Eric Trump attempted to defend his father Tuesday night on Sean Hannity’s show by making a claim that just might be his most delusional.

The second-born son of former President Donald Trump dubiously suggested that his twice-impeached pop is massively popular with Americans.

Eric Trump was griping that his dad is facing a trial in the Senate after the House impeached him for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, even though he is no longer president.

“They wanna tar and feather the man,” the former president’s son lamented. “They know he did a great job for this nation. They know that there’s never been a more beloved political figure in our country’s history.”

“There are 75 million Americans who would follow him to the end of Earth. I mean, they love the man, they love what he stands for.”

Although the 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election marks the highest vote total an incumbent U.S. president has ever received, it ignores the fact that far more people — 81 million — voted for now-President Joe Biden.

In addition, Trump’s approval rating during his four years in office averaged a measly 41%, four points lower than any other president, according to Gallup. Trump is also one of only 10 U.S. presidents who ran for reelection and lost.

Naturally, Twitter users had lots of thoughts about Eric Trump’s claim.

Imagine the insecurity that makes someone have the people around them say this stuff, again and again and again and https://t.co/hgwFWElRym — Adam Reilly (@reillyadam) February 3, 2021

In 2021, Trumps are still saying unbelievably batshit things https://t.co/G6sDvHMhsV — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) February 3, 2021

At every party, there are the guys who drink too much and stay too long and don't know when to stop talking because they're too drunk to know the party is over.



Meanwhile, Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in the Capitol. https://t.co/9TB2u7aapV — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) February 3, 2021

But some people were justifiably confused by Trump's statement.

How can trump be both “The most beloved political figure in history” and horribly mistreated?



pic.twitter.com/Jtlw243ebu — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 3, 2021