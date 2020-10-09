Eric Trump’s Spin On His Dad’s Debate Refusal Has People Scratching Their Heads

Eric Trump on Thursday tried to spin the narrative on his father’s refusal to take part in a virtual debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden ― and it backfired.
President Donald Trump’s second son called Biden “a coward” in one tweet and used the hashtag #BidensACoward in another as he railed against the former vice president’s refusal to debate in-person next week with the president, who last week was hospitalized for three days after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Commission on Presidential Debates had announced earlier Thursday that the Oct. 15 town hall-style debate would take place virtually “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved.”
The president, however, said he would not participate remotely. Biden agreed to the change in format but has now proposed the debate be postponed.
Twitter users were stumped by the logic of Eric Trump’s attack on Biden and suggested the alternative #TrumpIsACoward trend in reply:
