Watch Eric Trump Gush Over Plan To Install His Father As Speaker Of The House

Eric Trump is all in on a far-right and far-fetched effort to make his father, Donald Trump, the next speaker of the House. (Watch the video below.)

“I think it would be the coolest damn thing in the entire world,” the ex-president’s middle son said Wednesday on Newsmax. “I think he would bring the party together in a great way. He has tremendous respect among that body.”

Right-wing House members such as Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) have tweeted their endorsement of the former president for the job after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted as speaker in a vote to vacate earlier this week.

House speakers aren’t required to be House members, prompting the unlikely push to place the speaker’s gavel in the hands of Trump, who’s already quite busy: He’s currently defending himself against financial fraud accusations in a non-jury trial after the judge already ruled that he’s a fraud. Trump also faces upcoming trials for 91 criminal charges spread over four indictments.

“I would make sure he got a bigger gavel than the small little one they have,” Eric Trump joked about the prospect of his dad being speaker. “I think Trump needs a huge gavel.”

