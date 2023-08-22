Eric Trump Makes Dubious Claim About Hotel Money From Foreign Officials

Eric Trump made a claim on Newsmax Monday night that just might be his most dubious yet.
In an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling, the former president’s second-born son suggested that his family had acted ethically when his father, Donald Trump, was in office.
He then offered a very particular example of how stringent the Trump family purportedly was about not taking advantage of one member being the leader of the free world.
“If somebody came into one of our hotels while my father was president and they were from a foreign country, a government official from a foreign country, and we found about it, you know what we’d do? We’d donate all the money from that margarita they bought at the bar ... back to the U.S. Treasury,” he told Bolling.
The U.S. Treasury did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on this almost-certainly-bogus claim.
The Trump administration repeatedly came under fire from ethics watchdogs, and in 2019, the New York Supreme Court ordered Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages for “improperly using charitable assets to intervene in the 2016 presidential primaries and further his own political interests.”
in 2017, Forbes reported that the Trump Organization benefited financially from Eric Trump’s own foundation, which paid to use Trump properties for charity events. (He suspended the operations of his foundation in 2016.)
So it’s not surprising that many people on social media were skeptical about Eric Trump’s latest claim about the Trump family’s ethics.