CORONAVIRUS

Eric Trump Gets Taken To School Over Economic Growth Boast

"This is what happens when you get your math degree at Trump University," one Twitter user hit back at Donald Trump's son.

Eric Trump earned derision on Twitter Thursday for an out-of-context boast about the growth of the U.S. economy.

President Donald Trump’s son bragged about the 33.1% GDP rise in the third quarter with this post:

Twitter users filled in the gaps.

Critics highlighted how the recovery from this  year’s economic crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic is far from complete — with the unemployment rate still at 7.9% ― and noted that the recession-plagued economy now appears to be weakening again as a third wave of the crisis rages across the country.

RELATED...

Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
 
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus Politics 2020 Election Eric Trump