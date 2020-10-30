Eric Trump Gets Taken To School Over Economic Growth Boast

Eric Trump earned derision on Twitter Thursday for an out-of-context boast about the growth of the U.S. economy.
President Donald Trump’s son bragged about the 33.1% GDP rise in the third quarter with this post:
Twitter users filled in the gaps.
Critics highlighted how the recovery from this year’s economic crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic is far from complete — with the unemployment rate still at 7.9% ― and noted that the recession-plagued economy now appears to be weakening again as a third wave of the crisis rages across the country.
- Here’s the latest science on COVID antibodies.
- How does the coronavirus spread differently than the flu?
- What does the new CDC definition of a COVID-19 “close contact” mean for you?
- Is it safe to see grandparents for the holidays?
- Therapists predict how this year will shape our mental health.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place