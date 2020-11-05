Eric Trump Busted For Fake Video Of Someone 'Burning 80 Trump Ballots'

Eric Trump was busted on Wednesday for tweeting a fake viral video of what he claimed was someone burning dozens of ballots cast in favor of his father, President Donald Trump.

The president’s son ― as the 2020 election was still yet to be decided ― retweeted a video that purported to show a man torching 80 ballots for Trump in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Burning 80 Trump Ballots https://t.co/NGC2naMHhR — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 4, 2020

The City of Virginia Beach, however, debunked Eric Trump’s post.

“Those were sample ballots,” the city responded to Trump on Twitter.

Those were sample ballots. Addressed this yesterday. https://t.co/yprxQ7Icqn. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) November 4, 2020

In a statement on its website, city officials said: “A concerned citizen shared a video with us that ostensibly shows someone burning ballots. They are NOT official ballots, they are sample ballots.”

Officials noted “the absence of the bar code markings that are on all official ballots” in a screenshot from said video.

“The ballots in the video were sample ballots. Fire investigators are looking into the illegal burning,” they added.

The account that originally posted the clip has now been suspended.

Eric Trump, who late Wednesday falsely claimed that his father had already won Pennsylvania, has not deleted his own tweet.

