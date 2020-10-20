Ice Cube Burns Eric Trump For Tweeting Fake Photo Of Him And 50 Cent

Ice Cube may be working with President Donald Trump on a “Contract with Black America,” but don’t call it an endorsement.
Eric Trump learned that lesson the hard way on Tuesday after posting a manipulated photo showing Ice Cube and fellow rapper 50 Cent wearing hats bearing the “Trump 2020” logo.
The post came a day after 50 Cent announced he was voting for Trump even though the president “doesn’t like black people,” due to Joe Biden’s tax plan.
But while Ice Cube said he is willing to work with whichever party is in power, he wasn’t happy when Trump’s second born son tried to turn that into an endorsement by tweeting this now-deleted manipulated photo.
The photo wasn’t legit, as BuzzFeed media editor Craig Silverman pointed out.
Ice Cube had a strong reaction to the tweet:
So far, 50 Cent hasn’t commented on the now-deleted photo.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place