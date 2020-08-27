Take Your Son To Work Day: Eric Trump Hangs Out At FEMA Meeting, No One Says Why

Donald Trump’s middle son, Eric, hung out awkwardly Thursday during the president’s meeting with officials of the Federal Emergency Management Agency — and no one revealed what he was doing there.

The officials discussed Hurricane Laura’s path of death and destruction as it barreled across Louisiana Thursday and headed toward Texas.

Eric Trump stood near the door during the meeting, according to reporters. He was not introduced, nor did he say anything. He’s an officer in his father’s company, the Trump Organization, and has no known emergency management experience, no role in the White House and no experience in politics other than to praise his dad.

A sleepy-looking president, for his part, bizarrely followed up a comment from a FEMA official about hurricane-related “injuries and deaths” by enthusiastically praising Vice President Mike Pence, who sat next to him, for his speech the previous night at the Republican National Convention.

“I just wanted to say Mike did a fantastic job last night,” Trump suddenly announced to FEMA officials. “I think you deserve the honor of making your statement right now. You made a big statement last night, let’s make a smaller one now,” he added inexplicably. (Check out the video above.)

The White House has not responded to requests to comment about Eric Trump’s mysterious presence.

Why was Eric Trump in #HurricaneLaura briefing at FEMA? We have asked the WH (you can see him in this video under the EXIT sign at the end). pic.twitter.com/SmHNZ7b7pI — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 27, 2020

Looks like independent businessman Eric Trump doesn't even know why he was at FEMA today. pic.twitter.com/7h9oqqumqH — The Recount (@therecount) August 27, 2020

It’s “Bring Your Son to Work Day”. For some reason, Eric Trump (who works for the Trump Organization, and has nothing to do with the White House) attends President’s FEMA briefing on the hurricane. pic.twitter.com/oegCJVOKvq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 27, 2020

The president said consideration was given to postponing his nomination acceptance speech that wraps up the Republican National Convention on Thursday night so he could travel to survey hurricane damage, but it was decided to continue with the existing plan. Trump said he’ll visit Texas and Louisiana over the weekend.

The presence of Eric Trump at the FEMA meeting — especially after former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi ranted in her convention speech about “nepotism” when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was vice president — was too much for many Twitter users. One complained about the “royal” arrogance of Trump family members’ unearned access to and influence in government affairs.

Pam Bondi: 'When you look at his [Joe Biden] 47-year-career in politics, the people who benefitted are his family members.' — Reminder that Pres. Trump's daughter and son-in-law are his senior advisers with no political experience #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/PsmRdMsNmR — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 26, 2020

Just incredible. The Trumps are acting like some sort of Royal Family - where the young Princes have full run of the place. America was founded in a bloody war to rid itself of such regal entitlement. Eric Trump had no business in this meeting and should have been barred... — John Shewchuk (@johnshewchuk) August 27, 2020

You already know why. You've seen it enough times to know that they treat the executive branch as a subsidiary of the family business. — Nick (@getyrtrouserson) August 27, 2020

He's like "oh sh** didn't realize there would be cameras in here. ,😀😀😀😀 — NancyS91 (@mountainmama91) August 27, 2020

He wants to see how funds can be diverted to trump organization!!! — Nancy Hernandez (@nanelvisfan) August 27, 2020

The eye of the storm literally passed over my house in the wee hours of the morning. Laura changed the landscape of my city for years to come.

Today, I find that Eric is on a recovery effort that will affect my property and welfare? I am not consoled or relieved. 🤦‍♀️ — Purple in the Bayou (@Purple2Bluish) August 27, 2020

Eric can show up to this meeting and he is not a government employee but can’t show up for the subpoena in New York @NewYorkStateAG — Ana 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@parisiswaiting) August 27, 2020

Also isn’t he running Trump’s businesses so he’s supposed to stay separate? — LHD (@lkhd7) August 27, 2020

Eric Trump under the exit sign seems appropriate. — Will N VOTE BY MAIL DUMP TRUMP AND THE GOP (@surfbro26) August 27, 2020

