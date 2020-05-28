CORONAVIRUS

Eric Trump Tweets ‘GREAT DAY for the DOW’ As Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 100,000

The president's son gets called out over celebratory message on a somber day.

Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s three sons, is being called out on social media for celebrating rising stock numbers on the same day U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 100,000

As the Dow jumped by 2.21 percent on Wednesday, Trump ― who runs the family business with his older brother, Don Jr. ― tweeted about the “great day” for the stock market: 

Given the growing death toll, the message didn’t go over well:  

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus Politics News Eric Trump
CONVERSATIONS