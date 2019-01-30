Eric Trump Torches Democrats As 'Almost Anti-American' Radicals

As negotiations over President Donald Trump’s border wall continue in an effort to avert a second government shutdown, first son Eric raged against Democrats in a Fox News appearance, painting them as unhinged.

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s broadcast Tuesday, Eric ran down the list of right-wing talking points about the left, twisting both its platforms and intentions.

″They don’t want law and order, they want to tax people to death, they want to get businesses out of this country, they want to let anybody in this country, they want to bankrupt the system through free health care for all,” he told Hannity.

Eric then argued the fallout would mirror that of Venezuela, which has spiraled into economic collapse and is teetering on the brink of devastating conflict―another favorite comparison of the right made in an effort to discredit socialism.

(A recent PolitiFact analysis of the crisis unpacks the problematic nature of Eric’s argument, pointing to political corruption and a massive reliance on oil as major contributing factors.)

“America is about hardworking people,” he added. “America is about capitalism.”

Further flaying Democrats and their agenda, Eric called it “insane.”

“They’ve become so radicalized and it’s not going to work. They’ve become crazy. The message doesn’t even make sense anymore. It’s almost an anti-American message.”

While the left overall has not advocated for totally open borders or sought the bankruptcy of all Americans as Eric contends, the exaggeration of liberal platforms has made them easier for conservatives to discount.

Meanwhile potential democratic nominees for the presidency are either considering or actively throwing their hats into the ring ahead of 2020, including Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Kirsten Gilibrand (N.Y.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii).