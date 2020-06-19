Eric Trump on Thursday tried on Twitter to push the Trump campaign narrative that Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is “running scared” and “hiding in his basement” during the coronavirus pandemic:
But the post from Donald Trump’s son only prompted a series of reminders.
Critics recalled the president is yet to release his tax returns and how his White House went more than a year without holding an official briefing.
Others noted how Biden is under no obligation to hold press conferences and has made dozens of television appearances since the start of the public health crisis that has now killed almost 120,000 people nationwide.
Even Fox News has reported that Trump went 168 days without hosting a press conference during the 2016 campaign: