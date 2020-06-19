Eric Trump on Thursday tried on Twitter to push the Trump campaign narrative that Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is “running scared” and “hiding in his basement” during the coronavirus pandemic:

It has been 77 days since Biden has held a press conference — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 18, 2020

But the post from Donald Trump’s son only prompted a series of reminders.

Critics recalled the president is yet to release his tax returns and how his White House went more than a year without holding an official briefing.

Others noted how Biden is under no obligation to hold press conferences and has made dozens of television appearances since the start of the public health crisis that has now killed almost 120,000 people nationwide.

Even Fox News has reported that Trump went 168 days without hosting a press conference during the 2016 campaign:

It's been *years* since your dad promised to release his taxes. How's that audit going? https://t.co/oZrpP7CBkk — Greg (@waltisfrozen) June 18, 2020

It's been minutes since your father lied for the 18,751st time in office... give or take. https://t.co/JU9MRuxQzY — Ryan Watts (@watts4congress) June 18, 2020

So? It's been three and a half years since we had an adult in the White House. https://t.co/JirhjSeQbF — Stephen Whitty (@StephenWhitty) June 18, 2020

And 5 years since your dad promised to release his tax returns. https://t.co/IDsMkW6f1E — Is It Over Yet? (@TaylorGundy) June 18, 2020

And his polls numbers are still eclipsing your dads. Sad — REDDOG (@ReddogOHIO) June 18, 2020

If he plans to remain this invisible as president, count me in! https://t.co/xM1PZ74X05 — Zach Weissmueller (@TheAbridgedZach) June 18, 2020

The Trump Administration went 6 months without holding a press briefing. https://t.co/qYeFZ5E2F0 — *you're (@RKJ65) June 18, 2020

How many days since Little Donnie came out of his bunker? https://t.co/tPCpCkKojK — Cory Provost (@coryprovost) June 18, 2020

Guess you didn’t see his speech yesterday? Maybe you were helping your dad down the ramp, drink a glass of water or drying his tears after Bolton’s book release? But here’s a piece of it. https://t.co/5sFPFw5GEz https://t.co/kVsQdoB2du — jillybeanaz (@JillybeanzAZ) June 18, 2020

You know he's not the president right, Eric? https://t.co/YxWe8M32ry — Ebony I'm Wearing Neoprene Gloves Edwards-Ellis (@Eedwardsellis) June 18, 2020

Oh, you've stumbled upon the evil plan of @JoeBiden 's campaign.

"Operation Let Trump Speak" is working beautifully.

He's up what? 14 points now? pic.twitter.com/ls5ThGXCeL — Cyndi Borowski (@BorowskiCyndi) June 18, 2020

It's been 63 seconds since someone has died of Covid-19, a disease your father grossly underestimated. — Jason (@sparky347v) June 18, 2020