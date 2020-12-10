Eric Trump Asked For Retweets From People Who ‘LOVE Our President’ And Got Ratioed

Eric Trump faced a predictable backlash from many people on Twitter Wednesday when he asked for retweets from those who “LOVE our President!”

Retweet if you LOVE our President! @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 10, 2020

President Donald Trump’s son, who has pushed baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud in a desperate bid for his father to stay in the White House, tagged his dad at the end of the post.

But many critics flipped the tweet back on Eric Trump to remind him that his father had lost the election (despite his futile attempts at overturning the result), would soon be leaving office and to declare that, yes, they did love President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden? I love him! Xx — bidenbro 🎄🍔 (@KhiveBidenBro) December 10, 2020

Or ReTweet if you’re ready for our President Joe Biden to start working on cleaning up the mess the other guy left — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) December 10, 2020

You're trying comedy now? pic.twitter.com/NqgRWMqgCT — Leslie - 42 to 46. 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) December 10, 2020

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Retweet if you will LOVE it when @realDonaldTrump gets booted from the White House. — ★MrElias★ (@TheEliasRework) December 10, 2020

totally not a cult https://t.co/XP8hKoIQtg — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) December 10, 2020

I Love our President-elect @JoeBiden and can't wait until he is officially in office. — Geenak (@Geenak) December 10, 2020

President Biden is the best! ❤️ — TheDaily (@StopTheCriminal) December 10, 2020

Yep. Pretty awesome. Go back to playing with your legos. pic.twitter.com/v3uZUEIwlE — Craig Fones (@CraigFones) December 10, 2020

Retweet if you think Eric is the douchiest Trump https://t.co/lnfNtLTZDw — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) December 10, 2020

Love Obama💕 — Sue Das (@SudeshnaaDas) December 10, 2020

We love @JoeBiden ❤️❤️❤️ — Sweet & Salty Caroline (@jazzmeaniesmama) December 10, 2020

He’s never going to hug you. https://t.co/ms0Cbq6zNQ — Cameron Atfield (@CameronAtfield) December 10, 2020