Eric Trump Asked For Retweets From People Who ‘LOVE Our President’ And Got Ratioed

"Biden? I love him!" one Twitter user hit back at Donald Trump's son.

Eric Trump faced a predictable backlash from many people on Twitter Wednesday when he asked for retweets from those who “LOVE our President!”

President Donald Trump’s son, who has pushed baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud in a desperate bid for his father to stay in the White House,  tagged his dad at the end of the post.

But many critics flipped the tweet back on Eric Trump to remind him that his father had lost the election (despite his futile attempts at overturning the result), would soon be leaving office and to declare that, yes, they did love President-elect Joe Biden.

