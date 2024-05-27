PoliticsDonald Trump2024 electionseric trump

Eric Trump Slammed For ‘Particularly Disgusting’ Memorial Day Weekend Post

"How dare you tweet this, THIS weekend," former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger fired back at Donald Trump's son.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Eric Trump drew ire over Memorial Day weekend with a post about sacrifice on X, formerly Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump’s son shared another user’s post which featured a photo of the Trump family and the claim that they’d given up “everything to Save America.”

“And we will do it again!” the Trump scion wrote.

The image featured Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump, Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner were not in it.

Critics argued the post was in poor taste, given how the weekend is supposed to be about honoring America’s fallen service members.

“I wasn’t going to tweet anything political this weekend, but i have to make an exception for this,” responded former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a former Air Force second lieutenant who is a fierce critic of the Trumps.

“Your family has sacrificed nothing, your name will become synonymous with ‘Benedict Arnold’ and how dare you tweet this, THIS weekend,” he added. “You don’t know the first thing about service you child.”

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol, meanwhile, called it “particularly disgusting to post this on Memorial Day weekend.”

Others recalled presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump’s past derogatory comments about members and veterans of the U.S. military ― such as calling fallen soldiers “suckers” ― and his five deferments to avoid the Vietnam draft.

