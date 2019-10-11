War On Halloween? Eric Trump Says We're Saying 'Merry Christmas' In October

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, warmed up the crowd at a campaign event in Minnesota on Thursday by bypassing both Halloween and Thanksgiving and charging straight for Christmas.
“We’re gonna say ‘Merry Christmas’ again,” he said, then corrected himself. “We are saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again.”
The president has repeatedly credited himself for the renewed use of the phrase, despite the fact that it hadn’t fallen out of favor and despite the fact that he and those around him, as well as the family properties, have often favored the more inclusive “happy holidays” over the years.
Eric Trump’s oddly timed Christmas shout-out ― coming three weeks before Halloween and seven weeks before Thanksgiving ― led to some holiday jeers on Twitter: