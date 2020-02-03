'Merry Christmas' Trends In February Thanks To Eric Trump

The phrase “Merry Christmas” was trending on Monday, Feb. 3 after Eric Trump claimed that people were finally saying it again.

President Donald Trump’s son announced victory over the supposed “war on Christmas” ― something he does every now and then at random times of year ― at a Trump campaign press conference in Des Moines, Iowa, ahead of the Republican caucuses.

While praising his father in a speech, the younger Trump pivoted to Christmas.

“We’re saying Merry Christmas again,” he said, to applause. “We weren’t saying that.”

The Trumps often use this talking point, which has little basis. No one is preventing people from saying “Merry Christmas,” but businesses, including some of Trump’s own, have been known to adopt the more inclusive phrase “Happy holidays” in their marketing.

Last year, Eric Trump whipped out the “we’re saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again” rhetoric before Halloween. Later in 2019, his father claimed that people wanted to stop saying “Thanksgiving” — an assertion even Trump allies on Fox News questioned.

With the holidays about 10 months away, Twitter users were shocked to discover we were saying “Merry Christmas” again already:

Narrator: "We were always saying Merry Christmas." https://t.co/EUS19ZnT38 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) February 4, 2020

I live in good old Southern Illinois and we always did say Merry Christmas. What part of the country is this dickwad talking about. https://t.co/9XZ4YdGPqh — John W. Owens (@JohnWOwens) February 4, 2020

Why is Merry Christmas trending...in February? pic.twitter.com/qB8c3SBBUx — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 4, 2020

When a politician tells you "We're saying 'Merry Christmas' again", they're actually telling you "I think I'm talking to an idiot." https://t.co/CzOtwyQrQd — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 3, 2020

I really hated those 8 years when I kept getting arrested for saying Merry Christmas



It was such a bummer. Thanks Trump!!! https://t.co/tMCFcO7RmU — Matt Jones (@MattJonesRadio) February 3, 2020

#ForFactsSake - We never stopped saying Merry Christmas https://t.co/pTjs0L94Mn — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 3, 2020

In my entire lifetime, I have never had one person say to me “don’t say Merry Christmas.”



Not one...and I say it to everyone I meet unless they are Jewish or Muslim



It’s a stupid, made-up controversy from people who like being outraged (while complaining about others’ outrage) https://t.co/HBi1DRKprb — Matt Jones (@MattJonesRadio) February 4, 2020

I’m an atheist and say Merry Christmas to people all the time. It’s such a made up controversy. — Astronomy Nerd (@spaceisgreat85) February 4, 2020