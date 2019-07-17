Eric Trump called four minority congresswomen “the most hate-filled group” in a show of support for his father, Donald Trump, after the president told the lawmakers to “go back” to other countries in a racist Twitter rant.

“This is the most hate-filled group I have ever seen before,” Eric Trump said during a Wednesday morning segment on “Fox & Friends.”

“They’re letting ICE offices get stormed and have the American flag ripped down and have the Mexican flag put up,” he falsely added, then repeating a common and inaccurate attack on the women: “They say anti-Semitic things every single day.”

All four lawmakers are women of color and have been very outspoken against the president. All but one were born in the U.S.; Omar was born in Somalia and her family immigrated to the U.S. when she was a child.

“They’re not getting anything done,” Eric Trump said earlier in the segment. “If anybody thinks differently than them, if anybody looks different than them, if anybody acts different, if anybody has different beliefs or thoughts — they have no message, so what do they go do? ‘You’re a racist! You’re a this, you’re a that!’”

On Fox & Friends, Eric Trump says 'the squad' "is the most hate-filled group I have ever seen before." pic.twitter.com/0feywTQtyi — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 17, 2019

He attempted to pivot by saying that the country has “the greatest economy” and the “lowest unemployment,” so the four congresswomen should be happy. If they’re not happy, he added, they should simply “get out.”

“I love the tweet,” Eric Trump said of the president’s Twitter rant. “If you don’t love our country, get out. Leave.”

The president’s tweets were met with swift criticism, mainly from Democrats. Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called Donald Trump’s attack “racist and unacceptable,” while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters “our words do matter” ― addressing both the congresswomen and the president.

The president continued to double down on his rhetoric earlier this week and accused the four congresswomen of “foul language” and “disgraceful behavior.” On Tuesday, Donald Trump falsely accused the four women of being “pro-terrorist” and “anti-USA.”