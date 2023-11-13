Eric Trump Gets Delusional Down To A Fine Art With ‘Mona Lisa’ Boast

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Eric Trump likened his family’s assets to Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic and priceless “Mona Lisa” painting that hangs in The Louvre in Paris and received widespread ridicule on social media.

“Our assets are worth a fortune, they’re the Mona Lisas of the real estate world,” former President Donald Trump’s son bombastically declared on Fox News on Sunday during a discussion about the ongoing civil fraud trial in New York.

Eric Trump; Our assets are the Mona Lisas of the real estate world.. pic.twitter.com/1cXNErnvNF — Acyn (@Acyn) November 12, 2023

New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Donald Trump and his company of routinely overvaluing their assets for financial gain.

Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled they committed fraud for years. The trial centers on six other allegations, including insurance fraud.

Critics on X, formerly Twitter, mockingly fired back at the Trump scion’s boast.

Some suggested it was a self-own — joking that the “Mona Lisa” is also smaller than most people think and “over-hyped.”

Eric Trump calls Trump real estate holdings the “Mona Lisas” of the real estate world.



This is roughly analogous to comparing a Gremlin with missing hubcaps to a Bugatti. @Acyn

pic.twitter.com/ZXQF0qmF2G — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) November 12, 2023

The Mona Lisa is Priceless, what does Trump have thats even worth anything to a collector of anything — Ron Pitts (@RonLPitts) November 12, 2023

The debt service on Trump properties must make them the most highly leveraged Mona Lisa properties around. — ~~ America ~~ (@XM_66) November 12, 2023

When delusion is the dominant gene. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) November 12, 2023

Tiny and over hyped? — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) November 12, 2023

Undersized, overvalued, and most people are profoundly disappointed once seeing them — Kris Burill (@KBurill99168) November 12, 2023

The Mona Lisa is overvalued, too. — Señor La Luz Del Sol 🇺🇲 🇺🇦🖕 (@joeymonzo) November 12, 2023

Highly overrated. Got it. — Ryan Stevens (@rystevensdotcom) November 12, 2023

So - small and overrated? — Danny Adams - @Madwriter1970@vmst.io (@Madwriter1970) November 12, 2023

Eric Trump is the type of guy that would list a 1996 cavalier on Facebook marketplace for $20,000 — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) November 12, 2023

Donald Trump called the Plaza Hotel his “Mona Lisa” property after buying it for about $408 million in 1988 - a deal so bad, so leveraged and so overpriced that he had to put the building into bankruptcy in 1992.



The kids get all their talking points from their dad. https://t.co/yI1MxKadWj — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) November 12, 2023

So smaller than everyone thought they were? Yes, that checks out. — Hannah C (@hcp56) November 12, 2023

I thought he just poured concrete .........what would he know about art.......🤪 — Touringsun (@touringsun) November 12, 2023