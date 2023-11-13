Eric Trump Gets Delusional Down To A Fine Art With ‘Mona Lisa’ Boast

Eric Trump likened his family’s assets to Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic and priceless “Mona Lisa” painting that hangs in The Louvre in Paris and received widespread ridicule on social media.
“Our assets are worth a fortune, they’re the Mona Lisas of the real estate world,” former President Donald Trump’s son bombastically declared on Fox News on Sunday during a discussion about the ongoing civil fraud trial in New York.
New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Donald Trump and his company of routinely overvaluing their assets for financial gain.
Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled they committed fraud for years. The trial centers on six other allegations, including insurance fraud.
Critics on X, formerly Twitter, mockingly fired back at the Trump scion’s boast.
Some suggested it was a self-own — joking that the “Mona Lisa” is also smaller than most people think and “over-hyped.”