Eric Trump Reveals His Early Morning Routine And People Aren't Buying It

“This is the MOST never happened thing ever,” one critic on Twitter cracked about former President Donald Trump’s son.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Eric Trump claimed this week that he led a “clean and positive life” by waking up at 4:30 a.m. every single day to say the Pledge of Allegiance to his two young children, aged 5 and 3.

“And then I say the Lord’s Prayer and I say two other little family prayers that we have, then I make them say something that’s meaningful to them,” the second-born son of former President Donald Trump told Julie Green, a self-styled “prophet” who has claimed President Joe Biden is secretly dead.

“I do this every single night at 7:45 no matter where I am in the world,” the Trump scion confusingly continued. “If I can’t be there, I’m doing it on FaceTime … and honestly, guys, that’s how I live a clean, positive life.”

Watch the video here:

Eric is married to Lara Trump, who in September drew backlash for sharing a video of their visibly upset son out in heavy rain during Hurricane Ian, which she described at the time as “character building.”

People on Twitter had thoughts about Eric Trump’s claim.

“This is the MOST never happened thing ever,” cracked one critic.

