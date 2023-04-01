Eric Trump Makes Massive Claim About NDAs, But Twitter Users Aren't Buying It

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, made a bold claim Friday that “every person in the world” has signed a nondisclosure agreement as he came to his father’s defense in the wake of the former president’s indictment.

Stormy Daniels, who has claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, was notably paid to sign an NDA promising her silence just weeks before Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

“They go after my father for what? A nondisclosure agreement, which every company in the world, every person in the world does?” he questioned. “I mean thousands of these happen every single day. Stop it, no one buys this.”

Eric Trump: They go after my father for what? A nda which every company in the world, every person in the world does? pic.twitter.com/aUJiYu4ywB — Acyn (@Acyn) April 1, 2023

The claim from Trump’s son is similar to one recently uttered by Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson, who claimed that NDAs are common and hush money payments are “ordinary in modern America.”

Twitter users bashed Eric Trump’s claim as they came clean about their lack of NDAs on Friday.

Who among us hasn’t done an illegal NDA to silence an adult film actress we had an affair with while running for president? https://t.co/UNVCWFrSW9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 1, 2023

Every person in the world pays off pornstars. Big if true — A Distorted Perception (@ChewieTheDogg) April 1, 2023

I tried to explain to my wife that everyone in the world has signed one of these, but she seems skeptical. — Free Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@Ukrainolution) April 1, 2023

So common i got chatgpt to write up mine today. https://t.co/9W3LKw0rL0 — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) April 1, 2023

Every person in the world? — didn’t know I was such an outlier. — Richard Levine (@RichardLevine6) April 1, 2023