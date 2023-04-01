What's Hot

Hundreds Injured After Massive, Fast-Moving Tornado Hits Little Rock

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kieran Culkin Reveals How He Felt About His Brother Macaulay’s ‘Home Alone’ Fame

Andrew Tate Wins Appeal To Replace Detention With House Arrest

Former Olympic Sprinter Oscar Pistorius Gets Decision From Parole Board

Trump Should Stop Running For President Now That He’s Been Indicted, Former GOP Gov. Says

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered To Her Accuser After Ski Crash Verdict

I Wanted To Get Pregnant With My Gay Friend's Sperm. I Had No Idea Of The Fight We Were In For.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tells Off Transphobe In Capitol Encounter

There's A Big New Ruling On What You're Allowed To Say About An Ex-Employer. Here's What It Means For You.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Wrong (Again): Trans People Have Everything To Fight For

MediaDonald Trumperic trumpnondisclosure agreement

Eric Trump Makes Massive Claim About NDAs, But Twitter Users Aren't Buying It

"They go after my father for what?" asked Eric Trump as he made a big suggestion about nondisclosure agreements.
Ben Blanchet

|

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, made a bold claim Friday that “every person in the world” has signed a nondisclosure agreement as he came to his father’s defense in the wake of the former president’s indictment.

Eric Trump, who has criticized pharmacies as he has gone to bat for his father, brought up NDAs as he questioned why a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict his father in a case that centers on a $130,000 hush-money payment to an adult film star.

Stormy Daniels, who has claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, was notably paid to sign an NDA promising her silence just weeks before Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

“They go after my father for what? A nondisclosure agreement, which every company in the world, every person in the world does?” he questioned. “I mean thousands of these happen every single day. Stop it, no one buys this.”

The claim from Trump’s son is similar to one recently uttered by Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson, who claimed that NDAs are common and hush money payments are “ordinary in modern America.”

Twitter users bashed Eric Trump’s claim as they came clean about their lack of NDAs on Friday.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community