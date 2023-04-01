Eric Trump Makes Massive Claim About NDAs, But Twitter Users Aren't Buying It

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, made a bold claim Friday that “every person in the world” has signed a nondisclosure agreement as he came to his father’s defense in the wake of the former president’s indictment.
Eric Trump, who has criticized pharmacies as he has gone to bat for his father, brought up NDAs as he questioned why a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict his father in a case that centers on a $130,000 hush-money payment to an adult film star.
Stormy Daniels, who has claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, was notably paid to sign an NDA promising her silence just weeks before Trump won the 2016 presidential election.
“They go after my father for what? A nondisclosure agreement, which every company in the world, every person in the world does?” he questioned. “I mean thousands of these happen every single day. Stop it, no one buys this.”
The claim from Trump’s son is similar to one recently uttered by Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson, who claimed that NDAs are common and hush money payments are “ordinary in modern America.”
Twitter users bashed Eric Trump’s claim as they came clean about their lack of NDAs on Friday.