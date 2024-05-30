PoliticsDonald TrumpFox Newssean hannity

Eric Trump Busted In 'Obvious Lie' In Off-The-Rails Defense Of Dad

The son of the former president was quickly called out on social media.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Eric Trump made a bold claim about New York on Fox News on Wednesday night ― and people who are in the city quickly fact-checked him on social media.

Trump’s father, Donald Trump, is on trial in Manhattan in the Stormy Daniels hush money case ― and the former president’s son insisted the proceedings have left the Big Apple paralyzed.

“The entire city of New York is shut down,” he told Sean Hannity, adding that “half” of the city’s police force is guarding the trial.

“No one believes it,” Trump said.

His critics agreed with that last part: They didn’t believe the “entire city” has been “shut down” due to the trial, and let him know:

