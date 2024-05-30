Eric Trump Busted In 'Obvious Lie' In Off-The-Rails Defense Of Dad

Eric Trump made a bold claim about New York on Fox News on Wednesday night ― and people who are in the city quickly fact-checked him on social media.
Trump’s father, Donald Trump, is on trial in Manhattan in the Stormy Daniels hush money case ― and the former president’s son insisted the proceedings have left the Big Apple paralyzed.
“The entire city of New York is shut down,” he told Sean Hannity, adding that “half” of the city’s police force is guarding the trial.
“No one believes it,” Trump said.
His critics agreed with that last part: They didn’t believe the “entire city” has been “shut down” due to the trial, and let him know:
I mean. This is such an obvious lie. Yet - people in my family will ask me if New York is really that bad. https://t.co/niB8WgAr2k— Tony Clements (@tonebobb) May 30, 2024
He’s said this crap before. NYC was not remotely shut down. It’s either solipsism or a lie. https://t.co/X6d4P4fxKx— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 30, 2024
It is raining right now but absolutely nothing is shutdown. https://t.co/Fpt7c4rzw5— Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 30, 2024
When he says this, does he realize that people who live in NY know this is false? https://t.co/uUYQfUOGaN— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 30, 2024
I was wondering why the NYSE and the NASDAQ were closed off today. The entire city was dead, no soul in sight, all the businesses were closed.— Thiru (@thiruverseII) May 30, 2024
Oh, wait. 😂
They didn't even shutdown the block the courthouse is on but okay— Son Of Jam (@RvrLrd) May 30, 2024
Truly any lie will do for the most gullible voters on earth & the fascist media that amplifies them. https://t.co/aE4K7yWB3i— Jonathan Greenberg (@JournalistJG) May 30, 2024
The fuck it is. What a dork. https://t.co/BLg6HNtNXL— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 30, 2024
Bro what— Wildcat King 👑 (@WildcatKing22) May 30, 2024
Hey NYC, blink twice if you need help. https://t.co/RC6aURgb7H— Ik Reads the News (@RnbwMelodiesMom) May 30, 2024
