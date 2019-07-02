Eric Trump attempted to slam President Barack Obama with a tweet crowing about President Donald Trump’s weekend visit to the DMZ where he briefly crossed into North Korea and met with dictator Kim Jong Un.
Eric Trump compared an image of his father at the border with Kim to one of Obama, supposedly taken in 2008, at a much more heavily fortified location. Just one problem: Obama wasn’t president in 2008. And, for that matter, Kim wasn’t North Korea’s leader at that point, either. The country was still ruled by his father, Kim Jong Il, who died in 2011.
The president’s son tweeted:
Obama visited the DMZ in 2012, not 2008.
Twitter users were quick with a fact-check and a date-check, too:
