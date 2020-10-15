Eric Trump Mocked For Claiming Boat Parades Are Proof The Polls Are Wrong

Current political polls suggest Donald Trump’s support is foundering, but Eric Trump remains unconvinced of their accuracy.
How come? Two words: Boat parades.
Seriously.
The president’s second-born son took to Twitter Thursday to gaslight American voters make the case that the opinions of a small group of well-to-do nautical types is a more accurate representation of what voters think than, you know, scientific polls and stuff.
Again for emphasis: While many boat owners support Trump’s reelection, they make up a small subset of mostly white, well-to-do Americans, and their opinions therefore may not match those of the rest of the country.
It’s a point many Twitter users tried to make to the younger Trump.
Eric Trump also invoked his “the polls are wrong” meme on Tuesday when he shared two photographs: one depicting hundreds of people crowding a Trump campaign rally and the other of Joe Biden speaking to a socially distanced drive-in rally in Ohio Monday.
It didn’t go so well after Twitter users pointed out that the maskless folks at the Trump rally might come down with the coronavirus, compared to the more socially distanced voters supporting Biden.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place