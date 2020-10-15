Eric Trump Mocked For Claiming Boat Parades Are Proof The Polls Are Wrong

How come? Two words: Boat parades.

Seriously.

The president’s second-born son took to Twitter Thursday to gaslight American voters make the case that the opinions of a small group of well-to-do nautical types is a more accurate representation of what voters think than, you know, scientific polls and stuff.

Again for emphasis: While many boat owners support Trump’s reelection, they make up a small subset of mostly white, well-to-do Americans, and their opinions therefore may not match those of the rest of the country.

It’s a point many Twitter users tried to make to the younger Trump.

If flags could vote https://t.co/L6XnYaGi8L — Juliet Lapidos (@julietlapidos) October 15, 2020

It is malpractice that pollsters don't go into international waters to ping marine CB radios at random. https://t.co/NDI9tdiYJj — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 15, 2020

Wow... that's like 25 boats with maybe 120 people combined on them. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) October 15, 2020

The truly economically anxious own six figure boats. https://t.co/2ObRaFusuZ — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 15, 2020

I didn't know flags, expensive boats and big plastic Trump effigies could vote. https://t.co/FEycs2xP1b — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) October 15, 2020

pay attention to how hard they are trying to undermine the polls and fake astroturf their way to something resembling close enough to cheat and steal from the people again https://t.co/n4Vgo89GwD — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 15, 2020

all of Trump's supporters should chain their gas-guzzling boats together in the middle of the Pacific, forming their own little tax-free island where they allow no immigrants or abortions and will definitely not get swept up and overtaken by a tropical storm https://t.co/P1uwKomZxA — Shane 😤 Barnes (@shanekealoha) October 15, 2020

Eric Trump also invoked his “the polls are wrong” meme on Tuesday when he shared two photographs: one depicting hundreds of people crowding a Trump campaign rally and the other of Joe Biden speaking to a socially distanced drive-in rally in Ohio Monday.

It didn’t go so well after Twitter users pointed out that the maskless folks at the Trump rally might come down with the coronavirus, compared to the more socially distanced voters supporting Biden.