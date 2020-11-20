Eric Trump’s Warning About Rudy Giuliani Taking Down ‘Dirtbags’ Backfires

Eric Trump faced ridicule on Twitter after he warned of “dirtbags” being taken down.
President Donald Trump’s second-eldest son tweeted Thursday that Rudy Giuliani ― his father’s personal attorney who the same day delivered a conspiracy theory-laden press conference in his latest desperate bid to overturn Trump’s election defeat ― “took down the New York mob.”
“Hell take down these dirtbags as well...” Eric Trump added.
Twitter users saw the post as a self-own.
They warned Eric Trump to be careful what he wishes for, reminded him how spelling and punctuation matters and mocked Guiliani over that controversial scene in the “Borat” movie.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter