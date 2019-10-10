Eric Trump And Sean Hannity Blame Barack Obama For Ukraine 'Corruption'

Sean Hannity and Eric Trump continued hyping unproven accusations against Joe Biden on Thursday ― and they dragged former President Barack Obama into it.

On Hannity’s prime time Fox News show, the cable news personality and the president’s son resurrected long-debunked speculation that then-Vice President Biden urged the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor in 2016 to push the business interests of his son there. And they blamed then-President Obama, saying he lacked oversight at the time and has failed to speak about it since.

“I think there is a very big reason that Obama is being quiet, because all of this abuse of power, all of this corruption, all happened on his watch,” Hannity said in the exchange, shared by Media Matters above.

To which Eric Trump replied: “There is no question it leads right to him. And by the way, it’s not exactly like, you know, he’s a quiet guy. And he has run away from this. He has run away from his vice president. Could you imagine if the roles were reversed, right, and this was Mike Pence, right? I mean they would be killing my father right now.”

Trump’s father has been pushing the discredited claim of Biden wrongdoing in Ukraine in response to a House impeachment inquiry. The probe was launched after a whistleblower red-flagged President Donald Trump’s July phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, pressuring the foreign leader to investigate Biden and his son Hunter while military aid to Ukraine was being withheld.

Eric Trump and Hannity were all too eager to help the beleaguered president by bringing up his predecessor.

“He’s the only guy who’s hiding,” Eric Trump said of Obama, railing about the “hypocrisy” of the situation (per Fox News). “I mean, Joe Biden was his vice president. Where is Obama? What does he think about this rampant corruption?”

Watch the clip above.