People Are Very Puzzled By Eric Trump’s ‘Pathetic' Second Gentleman Tweet

Eric Trump tried to make some kind of point on Thursday when he shared a tweet about unsubscribing from the email list of Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ex-President Donald Trump’s son shared what appeared to be a screenshot showing a successful unsubscribe. Checked was a box explaining it was because “the emails are inappropriate.”

“Second Gentleman” — the formal moniker for Emhoff — was underlined.

Trump captioned his post with the #unsubscribe hashtag.

The provenance of the photo is unknown.

But critics quickly took the ex-president’s progeny to task, with many of them just very, very puzzled by the tweet:

What did you find inappropriate, about a newsletter for which you signed up? — 𝓐𝓵𝓪𝓷 𝓕𝓲𝓴𝓮 🕊️ 🇺🇲🕊️ (@alanfike) May 6, 2021

If the problem is who it’s from then why’d you subscribe in the first place — Nick Tom (@NicktGal) May 6, 2021

Cancel culture — lawrence kaplan (@Lawkaplan1) May 7, 2021

PATHETIC

Subscribe to something only to make a big deal about Unsubscribing to it. https://t.co/x3j751UXQQ — MistyRaeG (@MistyRaeG1) May 7, 2021

Remember how all social media platforms unsubscribed from your dad? 😂 — Livin’ Life (@christirnmom) May 7, 2021

Look what I can do, Daddy!



I can SUBSCRIBE and then UNSUBSCRIBE from an email. Am I a good boy now, Daddy? Please say I'm a good boy!



I hashtagged! I can't believe it! This feels so goodly! https://t.co/CVbwTV50e3 — 𝒞𝒶𝓉 ♐️✍️ (@GreenEyezzzzz) May 6, 2021

Good job, dude. You can unsubscribe with the best of them! So proud — 😷 Anna Marie 😷 (@AnnaMarieH) May 7, 2021

Too bad for you the US unsubscribed from your dad in the last election. — Brian Page (@Truth_Hz_Donut) May 6, 2021

That's what we did to your father after the last election. https://t.co/J2dip6EZNW — James Buchanan (@POTUS_15) May 6, 2021

New administration who dis? — 🏳️‍🌈👑🔥Stacey Plaskett's Cape🔥👑🏳️‍🌈 (@kamala_joe) May 6, 2021

That’s so cute!!! You thought you did something!! 🤡🤣 https://t.co/OzdY2meouz — Give A F_ck About Climate, Civil + Racial Justice (@GAFaboutthis) May 6, 2021

So, you subscribed. Good to know. — Gomez Adams (@AdamsEwot) May 6, 2021

Sooooo doofus @EricTrump subscribed....just so he could then unsubscribe....in order to tweet this result https://t.co/dGIyyzzUYi — and the livin's easy (@madamyez) May 6, 2021